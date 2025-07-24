This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Nathan Gallenson.

Nathan Gallenson

Co-founder, Director at DBT with Friends

Website Address: http://www.dbtwithfriends.com/



Short company description:

DBT with Friends creates communities centered around peer-lead mental health support groups rooted in evidence-based therapeutic models. To support individual and community healing, we engineer technology solutions that help bridge the gap in access to care and tools.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Emotions are first formed as a sensation in the body, which are then interpreted by another region of the brain shortly thereafter.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Through my own personal mental-health journey as well as ongoing education and practical experience working within and supporting our mental health communities.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Not as much as I would have liked. I find mentorship is something modern society is lacking and would be of great benefit to create more mentorship programs.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

As an an individual and an organization, we take the feedback from our members seriously and work hard within our limited resources to improve and refine on a continuing basis.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Nathan Gallenson of DBT with Friends on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.