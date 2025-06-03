This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Paul McGraw of Real Estate Marketing Training Inc.

We provide in person real estate investment training to regular people and realtors all across the US and Canada as well as syndications for those who have significant capital to invest and don’t want to learn.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Paul McGraw of Real Estate Marketing Training Inc. on Daily News Network.

