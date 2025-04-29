Ask the Expert with Ramsey Al-Ramahi of RevGen Labs

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Ramsey Al-Ramahi of RevGen Labs.

I run RevGen Labs, where we help B2B companies grow without hiring bloated SDR teams. We handle outbound end-to-end—and we built RevReply, the world’s first AI autoresponder that takes a lead from the moment they reply all the way to a booked meeting. It’s faster, smarter, and more consistent than any rep.

