Ask the Expert with Remington Rawlings of OneView

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Remington Rawlings.

Remington Rawlings

CEO at OneView, Inc.

Website Address: https://www.oneviewhq.com/



Short company description:

Data analytics and AI strategy platform to monitor and improve GTM effectiveness

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

I know that there is a deep and completely unforeseen cause for why outbound sales has taken a hit that everyone else in the industry seems to not have understood.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

I acquired the deep knowledge of my area of expertise by living in the industry for over 10 years and using all the extra time I had on nights and weekends to do consulting and build a software company while I was running operations for multiple acquisitions, both Workfront, who was acquired by Adobe, Kustomer, who was acquired by Meta, and then running the entire tech stack and analytics projects, as well as all the training initiatives for Snowflake.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

I have had many opportunities to mentor and be mentored. What I’ve learned is that it takes a special kind of humility to understand that there’s always something you don’t know. The people I would like to be mentored by are those who view it the same way and understand that with knowledge comes the pursuit of more knowledge, not an arrival at any sort of destination. They also recognize the importance of the journey and that creating the best version of yourself is not a single moment or event, but an ongoing process. I try to surround myself with people who have spent a lot of time perfecting what they’re good at—especially those whose strengths are complementary to mine—so they can help me understand the things I am not good at. I also try to pay it forward by mentoring, coaching, and helping others grow in both my professional and personal life, as well as in religious capacities.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I use feedback to accelerate my growth by gathering data, by surrounding myself with advisors, and by ensuring that I’m continuing to learn from what people are doing in the industry. As a former philosophy major, my focus has always been on trying to live by Socrates and the important philosophical viewpoints he had around how wisdom is knowing what you don’t know. And I tend to find ways to gravitate towards the understandings that I need to have by surrounding myself with people who know more than me and finding data that I can use to prove myself wrong instead of trying to use confirmation bias to prove myself right.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse's Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

