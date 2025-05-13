Ask the Expert with RJ Huebert of HBT Digital Consulting

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with RJ Huebert of HBT Digital Consulting.

HBT Digital Consulting is a digital advertising agency based in Pittsburgh, PA. We focus exclusively on online advertising and lead generation for small to medium-sized businesses. Our industry verticals include Financial, Education, Legal, Home Services, Technology, and B2B.

