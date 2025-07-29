Ask the Expert with Rob Ratliff of Marketing AI LLC

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Rob Ratliff.

Rob Ratliff

Owner at Marketing AI LLC

Website Address: HTTPS://marketingai.com



Short company description:

We work with small to medium size businesses to integrate AI and automation in order to reduce customer acquisition costs and improve customer interaction.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Unlike past revolutions that took decades or centuries, AI is already transforming every industry from healthcare to finance the education and doing so in real time. It’s evolving faster than any human system we’ve ever created. The most fascinating part? We’re not just using AI. we are training it every click, every conversation, every decision we make becomes a part of it learning. In essence, the world is not just using AI. It’s also co-creating the future with it.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

I’ve been in the marketing and sales field for 30 years plus. I’ve owned several of my own businesses.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

I’ve had several mentors who have helped me see things a little bit differently or just create something with me. The right mentors can make a big difference.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I take what I learn from different mentors and apply them to the areas of knowledge I have and look for places to improve based on the information I received from my mentors.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Rob Ratliff of Marketing AI LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.