This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Scott Churchson of Stream Punk Entertainment.

Our company focuses on second tier sports and entertainment: Soccer in the US, LaCrosse, Canadian Football, One time celebrities and more. The fan base and the following are there, but get 1% of the attention.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Scott Churchson of Stream Punk Entertainment on Daily News Network.

