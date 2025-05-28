This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Terrie Lund of Ohana Title Insurance Agency.

We are a locally, woman owned Title Insurance Agency focusing on creating a wonderful closing experience for buyers, sellers and realtors. We believe in being highly professional while having fun along the way. Afterall, Ohana means family and when you close with us, YOU ARE FAMILY too.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Terrie Lund of Ohana Title Insurance Agency on Daily News Network.

