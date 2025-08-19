Ask the Expert with Tiffany Mittal of Utility Ranger

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Tiffany Mittal.

Tiffany Mittal

CEO at Utility Ranger

Website Address: https://utilityranger.com



Utility Ranger is a proptech company that transforms the way multifamily owners and operators manage utility billing, putting powerful tools in the hands of property managers, no matter their portfolio size.

That just $1 in additional monthly NOI adds roughly $200–$250 in property value (depending on cap rate). Most investors focus only on rent increases, but when you unbundle utilities and bill them back fairly, you unlock hidden equity without raising rents at all. That one insight completely changed how I invest—and ultimately led me to create Utility Ranger.

I got fed up with third-party billing companies rejecting me as “too small,” so I got a job inside the industry. I worked at multiple utility billing companies, studied their systems, and learned exactly how the big institutional players operate. Then I reverse-engineered those tools into something simple and accessible for smaller investors like me.

Mentorship has been essential, but not always in the traditional sense. I’ve had mentors in real estate, tech, and mindset—and they’ve each helped me build different muscles: scaling, storytelling, and solving big problems with lean teams. I also see my customers as mentors—their pain points shape what I build every day.

I treat feedback as a product development engine—whether it’s tenants confused about a bill or investors trying to figure out NOI impact, I listen closely and iterate fast. The best growth has come from turning “this doesn’t work” into “wow, that’s so much easier now.”

