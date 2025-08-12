Ask the Expert with Tim Crosby – Retired PGA Tour Broadcaster

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Tim Crosby.

Tim Crosby

Retired PGA Tour Bradocaster

College Athletics — 10 years

PGA TOUR — 22 years

Nonprofit — 8 years

How do you define success?

Success for me is personal, social and spiritual: Live a comfortable life with a happy, healthy family, have many friends with similar interests and on whom I can depend, and give back to those less fortunate.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

It’s a cliché, but sports can be a metaphor for life. At every step in my professional career, I worked around successful people, and without exception, the most successful demonstrated the skills I learned from sports: teamwork, discipline, character, trust, self-confidence, and leadership. I was fortunate to pick up a few of those characteristics.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

The five Ps: Proper planning prevents poor performance. Set goals, think strategically, listen well and be open to new ideas, learn from mistakes, and care for the people you work with.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in August 2005, holding the city’s PGA TOUR tournament the following Spring was in doubt. I was the point-person on the PGA TOUR side, working with a team of disparate entities (the tournaments foundation and staff, title sponsor, golf course, TV Network, and community leaders) to stage the tournament less than eight months after the storm. The Zurich Classic in April 2006 was the first major, nationally televised professional sporting event to return to New Orleans after the hurricane.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

In the mid-1920s, the land on which Augusta National Golf Club sits was going to be developed into a hotel by Jacob Perry Stoltz, owner of the Fleetwood Hotel in Miami Beach In September 1926, a killer hurricane struck South Florida and the Fleetwood Hotel was destroyed. Stoltz went bankrupt and none of his projects that were underway were completed. Five years later, Bobby Jones acquired the vacant property and built Augusta National, home of The Masters. If it had not been for that hurricane, Augusta National and The Masters would not exist.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

More than 30 years of hands-on experience in college and professional sports gave me a first-hand look at event operations and the business of sports.tions.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

I was fortunate to work with and train number of outstanding young people, many of whom taught me as much as I taught them.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

For most of my career, I was fortunate to work under great leaders who based their candid feedback on mutual trust, commitment, accountability and attention to results. We all fail from time-to-time, but what I learned from sports is to ‘fail better’ each time out.

