Ask the Expert with Tim Kilroy of TimKilroy.com

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Tim Kilroy of TimKilroy.com.

About Tim Kilroy & The WTF Agency Method

We help marketing, design, and tech agencies grow—intentionally.

Whether you’re stuck in founder-led sales, buried in delivery, or riding the referral rollercoaster with no control over your pipeline… we’ve been there. That’s exactly why we built the WTF Agency Method.

This isn’t another generic “scale your agency to 7 figures” blueprint. It’s a grounded, strategic framework designed to help you fix what’s broken, double down on what works, and build a business you actually want to run.

Led by agency growth coach and serial entrepreneur Tim Kilroy, our work focuses on creating clear growth systems across five core areas:

Sales & Marketing, Client Delivery, Account Management, Team Management, and Admin/Finance.

We’re not here to sell hype. We’re here to help you create sustainable revenue, healthier profit margins, and more day-to-day sanity.

Our tools and programs are designed for agencies doing anywhere from $250K to $5M in revenue who are ready to grow—but don’t want to burn everything down to do it.

You won’t get fluff. You will get frameworks, strategy, and implementation support that actually works.

Programs include:

• WTF Agency Assessment – Find out what’s working, what’s broken, and what needs fixing.

• Fire Yourself From Sales – Build a sales system so you’re not the bottleneck.

• GTM OS – Design and install a repeatable outbound growth engine.

• GEN+ – Craft a market position and content strategy that builds trust (and leads).

No hustle porn. No bro hacks. Just the clarity, systems, and support to build your agency better.

