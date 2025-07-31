Best 4 Jax with Andrew Peter and Tammy Hawkins of FRSTeam of North FL

“Best 4 Jax” is an engaging talk show that celebrates the remarkable achievements of businesses in and around Jacksonville. Join us as we highlight the exceptional individuals and companies that are creating a buzz and making a positive impact in the Jacksonville community. Today our host, Tom Reber, spoke with Andrew Peter and Tammy Hawkins.

Andrew Peter

Owner at FRSTeam of North FL

Website Address: frsteam.com



Short company description:

We restore your belongings. so that you can reclaim your life.

How do you define success?

Success for me means making no excuses. It means waking up every morning and pushing yourself to do better then you did the day prior and understanding that its not going to be easy but if you want it bad enough it can and will be yours.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The moment they told me I was no longer fitter duty because of my brain injury.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The importance of being at the right place at the right time and communicating constantly with our clients and employees.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Sports much like the Military taught me the importance of discipline, teamwork, and accountability.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Mental health and team work

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Every waking day

How do you manage the upkeep and maintenance of your properties?

By doing preventive maintenance checks and services regularly.

What do you enjoy most about working in this industry?

Helping people find some peace in such stressful situations.

What trends do you see shaping the future of property management/real estate?

Florida is a very fast growing State and new developments are being built every day. I think it’s important that we make sure we are taking enough time to insure that it’s all being done correctly.

View original post: Best 4 Jax with Andrew Peter and Tammy Hawkins of FRSTeam of North FL on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.