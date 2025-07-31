Best 4 Jax with Braden LaMot of Wildlife Pro-tection LLC

“Best 4 Jax” is an engaging talk show that celebrates the remarkable achievements of businesses in and around Jacksonville. Join us as we highlight the exceptional individuals and companies that are creating a buzz and making a positive impact in the Jacksonville community. Today our host, Tom Reber spoke with Braden LaMot.

Braden LaMot

Owner/Operator at Wildlife Pro-tection LLC

Website Address: https://wildlifepro-tection.com



Short company description:

We are a local, family-owned wildlife removal and prevention company serving Northeast Florida. We specialize in humane trapping and long-term solutions to protect homes and businesses from nuisance wildlife like squirrels, raccoons, rodents, snakes, bats, armadillos, moles and more.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The most important lesson I’ve learned is the power of teamwork and trust. As an amputee, I know firsthand that no challenge is too big when you have the right people by your side. Every wildlife situation is different & wildlife can be unpredictable, it takes clear communication, dedication, and a strong team to protect our customers homes in a humane, effective way. I’m proud of how we work together to give our community peace of mind, that’s what keeps me motivated every day.

How do you manage the upkeep and maintenance of your properties?

We help homeowners and businesses protect and maintain their properties by providing thorough inspections, sealing entry points, and offering ongoing prevention services. Our team uses humane, effective methods to keep nuisance wildlife out and ensure properties stay safe and secure for good.

What do you enjoy most about working in this industry?

What we enjoy most is helping people feel safe and comfortable in their own homes while also protecting local wildlife in a humane way. Every job is different — we love the problem-solving, the chance to educate our community, and knowing we’re making a real difference for families and businesses across Northeast Florida.

What trends do you see shaping the future of property management/real estate?

One big trend I see shaping the future of property management is the growing focus on prevention and sustainability. More homeowners and property managers want long-term solutions that protect their investment while being safe for families and local wildlife. I’ve seen how much people appreciate humane, eco-friendly approaches. I believe we’ll keep seeing stronger demand for services that not only fix problems but help prevent them, from sealing up entry points to educating property owners on how to keep nuisance wildlife out for good.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Best 4 Jax with Braden LaMot of Wildlife Pro-tection LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.