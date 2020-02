Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Howard Wolpoff talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Lori Osachy from The Body Image Counseling Center

At The Body Image Counseling Center we have been helping men, women and children quickly and permanently recover from eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and emotional eating for over twenty years, and we can help you, too.

To learn more check out http://www.bodyimagecounseling.com.