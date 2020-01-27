Each week on “5 Minutes With” our host Mike White speaks with experts in the marketing community. Today he sits down with Pamela Wagner from Ajala Digital.
Ajala Digital helps 6 & 7 figure businesses leverage their Google and Facebook ads.
To learn more check out https://linktr.ee/pamelawagner.
“5 Minutes With” Pamela Wagner from Ajala Digital
Each week on “5 Minutes With” our host Mike White speaks with experts in the marketing community. Today he sits down with Pamela Wagner from Ajala Digital.