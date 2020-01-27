“5 Minutes With” Steven Pope from My Amazon Guy

Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Chase Gunnell talks to experts in the marketing industry. This week Chase sits down with Steven Pope from My Amazon Guy.

MyAmazonGuy has helped more than 100 brands launch, scale, and growth hack their sales on Amazon via Seller Central and Vendor Central, and online. Get help from experts in launching brands, new products, optimizing listings, PPC advertising (Sponsored product ads / Headline ads), SEO, review generation strategies and more. My Amazon Guy can help you solve difficult issues that business owners often run into on Amazon, including gating, unauthorized sellers, and “Hazmat Review” errors.

