Each week on “5 Minutes with,” our hosts talk to experts in the media industry. Today, Chase Gunnell sat down with Ben Prager from Prager Creative. Prager’s company is all about achieving meaningful connections through big-picture thinking, collaborative teamwork, and wow-factor creativity that cannot be ignored. To learn more, visit https://pragercreative.com

Company: Prager Creative

Website Address: http://pragercreative.com

Interviewee’s Name: Ben Prager