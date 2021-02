Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Alex Alexander talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Chris Cherico from Guardian Tax Solutions, Inc.

To learn more check out http://www.guardiantaxsolutions.com.

How do you define success?:

Sleeping well at night and helping others sleep well.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

Charitable events like golf outings. You can get to know someone well in that setting.