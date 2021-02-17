“5 Minutes With” Greg German from German-Bliss Equipment Inc



Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Alex Alexander talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Greg German from German-Bliss Equipment Inc.

To learn more check out http://www.germanbliss.com.

How do you define success?:

Repeat customers who spread the word via word of mouth and social media, and defined channels for our employees to advance to greater roles of responsibilities.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

I’m very involved in my church which has opened great opportunities to serve others internationally.

Who inspires you and why?:

Self-starters who have an idea and run with it. Also, my father who is 84 years old and living life in both family and business like he was 25 years younger.