Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Alex Alexander talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Jason Weiss from Weiss Law Group.

To learn more check out http://www.jswlawyer.com.

How do you define success?:

Being a dad

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

Doing things with my kids and my wife

Who inspires you and why?:

My Poppi. He was the best person ever! My role model. He was more generous then anyone I haver ever known.