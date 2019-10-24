BluHorn TV – “5 Minutes With” Laura Patterson with VisionEdge Marketing

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Chase Gunnell talks to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Chase talks to Laura Patterson from VisionEdge Marketing. From consulting to coaching, from working sessions to workbooks, from hands-on collaboration to online DIY tools, VisionEdge Marketing has services that can help you, no matter your budget. To learn more, visit https://visionedgemarketing.com.

Interviewee Name: Laura Patterson

Company Name: VisionEdge Marketing

Company Website: https://visionedgemarketing.com