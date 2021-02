Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Alex Alexander talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Paul Erickson from Erickson Tax Accounting & Legal Services.

To learn more check out paullerickson.com.

How do you define success?:

Achieving the goals to my client’s satisfaction.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

Using my legal and accounting skills to help those in need.