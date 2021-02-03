“5 Minutes With” Rob Heroy from Goodman Carr



Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Alex Alexander talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Rob Heroy from Goodman Carr.

To learn more check out www.goodmancarr.net.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Running an expunction clinic for homeless shelter.

Who inspires you and why?: Long-term DA’s and PD’s who can keep their passion and their integrity. What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face this year?: Adapting to a lower client pool