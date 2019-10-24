BluHorn TV – 5 Minutes With Scott Gillum from Carbon Design

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Chase Gunnell talks to experts in the marketing industry. This week, he speaks with Scott Gillum from Carbon Design.Carbon Design taps into this network of seasoned nontraditional workers. Our footprint spans the country and the globe, from Latin America to Asia. Teams are assembled based on client needs, not available staff. Clients work with a senior team of highly engaged and experienced problem solvers who have chosen to work on their projects. The benefit — fresh thinking, accelerated timelines, actionable outputs and an overall better client experience.

Company: Carbon Design

Website Address: https://carbondesign.co

Interviewee: Scott Gillum