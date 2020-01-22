Each week on “Biz Buzz” our host David Sillick talks to experts in the business world. Today he sits down with Ike Sherlock from People Services.

Peoples Services, Inc. is a network of 3rd party logistics companies with over 7.5 million square feet of public and contract warehouse space in 45 facilities across seven states; Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Their warehouses specialize in the storage and handling of chemicals, polymers, plastics, and food grade storage with cold and freezer options. They offer a range of specialized material handling and storage services including many value-added activities such as drumming, milling, tolling, packaging, kitting, e-commerce fulfillment services, inventory management, transloading, cross docking, transportation and freight brokerage services. Many warehouses are rail served and close to interstate highways.

