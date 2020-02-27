“Biz Buzz” With Kelly Mannel from ImagePartners, Inc

Each week on “Biz Buzz,” our host David Sillick talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Kelly Mannel from ImagePartners, Inc.

Kelly Mannel has a proven track record in developing exceptional organizations, leaders and talent. Her approach inspires people to open their minds to greater possibilities for themselves and their businesses. She employs leading research on the emerging role of Civility and Emotional Intelligence (EI) in the workplace and holds numerous certifications. Kelly was appointed as the first Chair of the newly formed North Florida chapter of the Society of Emotional Intelligence in which she currently serves.

To learn more check out http://imagepartners.net.