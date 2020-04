Each week on “Biz Buzz,” our host Mike White talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Lisa Loiacono from Lisa Loiacono Realty.

Lisa helps clients purchase, sell, or rent properties. She advises clients about market conditions, conduct walk-throughs, and provide guidance and assistance through the process of buying, selling, or leasing properties.

To learn more check out http://www.lisaannsellspontevedra.com.