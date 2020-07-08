“Biz Buzz” with Karin Murphy from The Mutual Growth Company

Each week on Biz Buzz, our host David Sillick talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Karin Murphy from The Mutual Growth Company.

he goal of Mutual Growth is to help small to midsize businesses sustain long term growth and obtain the goals they desire. We find out what they want to get from their business and we work backwards. Everyone benefits with the structure of the company.

To learn more check out http://www.themutualgrowth.com.

