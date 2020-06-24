“Biz Buzz” with Ken Fehner from The Social Gloo, LLC

Each week on Biz Buzz, our host David Sillick talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Ken Fehner from The Social Gloo, LLC.
The Social Gloo is an email marketing/social media marketing company. We work with local businesses, start-ups, national and international companies supporting their email and social media needs.
To learn more check out https://www.thesocialgloo.com.
