Each week on Marketing For Your Future, our host Jordan Ferrell talks to experts in the media industry. Today, Jordan talks to John Glaser from Bathwraps. BathWraps, formerly doing business as Liner’s Direct, manufactures their products outside of Chicago. The company is an industry leader in technical innovation and one of the fastest growing acrylic manufacturers in the industry. To learn more, visit https://www.bathwraps.com/about-us/.