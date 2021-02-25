Business Profile 3cutpro

Business Name: 3cutpro

First Name: Azgari

Last Name: Lipshy

Website: http://www.3cutpro.com

Address: 103 Rio Del Mar St , Apt A

City: St Augustine

State: FL

Zip: 32080

What type of business services do you offer? Medical device.

What role does social media play in your outreach? To reach potential health care providers.

What differentiates you from the competition? Patented product; only one of its kind in the market.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Covid