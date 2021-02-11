Business Profile Casanova Law

Business Name: Casanova Law
First Name: Lourdes
Last Name: Casanova
Website: http://www.casanovalawpa.com
Address: 8461 Lake Worth Rd
City: Lake Worth
State: FL
Zip: 33467
What type of business services do you offer? Legal representation
What role does social media play in your outreach? Social media allows us to educate the public on the importance of legal representation
What differentiates you from the competition? We are trilingual; we practice multiple areas of law; we handle unique cases such as fish and wildlife
What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Reminding the public that legal representation is still important in the midst of a pandemic.