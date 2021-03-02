Business Profile Fine, Farkash, and Parlapiano

Business Name: Fine, Farkash, and Parlapiano

First Name: Jack

Last Name: Fine

Website: ffplaw.com

Address: 622 NE First St.

City: Gainesville

State: FL

Zip: 32601

About Us: We are a personal injury law firm dedicated to our clients and community. All our attorneys have a strong litigation background and an interest in community service. When the Chief Judge of our circuit retired, she chose to affiliate with our firm. Our attorneys serve as board members of legal organizations such as the Florida Justice Association, local organizations such as the Humane Society, and have endowed scholarships at both UF and Santa Fe College. In the past year Cherie Fine served as the president of the local bar association and Jack Fine was selected as Adjunct Professor at Levin College of Law, University of Florida. We utilize a team approach in our trial cases to get the best possible results for our clients.