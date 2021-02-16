Business Profile First Citizens Bank

Business Name: First Citizens Bank

First Name: Julie

Last Name: Graham

Website: http://www.firstcitizens.com

Address: 13860 Old St. Augustine Road

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32258

What type of business services do you offer? Business Lending, Cash Management Solutions, Fraud Protection, Banking Products.

What role does social media play in your outreach? It helps with our branding and informing the community of our offerings.

What differentiates you from the competition? We are partially privatized, we focus and our competitive with in the Small to Medium Business Segment.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Having limited Face to Face interactions and networking opportunities due to Covid precautions.