Business Profile GPE GROUNDSKEEPING of NE, FL, INC.

Business Name: GPE GROUNDSKEEPING of NE, FL, INC.

First Name: Gregory

Last Name: Pall

Website: GPE/Facebook.com

Address: 14245

City: Jax

State: FL

Zip: 32224

About Us: For the last 12 years, GPE Groundskeeping of North East Florida Inc. has been very proud to serve our community as a family owned and operated residential and commercial lawn care and grounds keeping maintenance company. I am the owner, Gregory Pall And I am very blessed to have my number three son Nicholas running a crew and my number 4 son, Steven running his own crew. My two sons, with the help of the few trusted individuals have maintained primarily residential, but a few commercial properties Throughout Jacksonville And the North Florida area and we like to help. The boys primarily handle the weekly lawn maintenance and my third crew handles specifics such as trimming, mulching, Sod, Irrigation repair, etc. Please feel free to contact us anytime at 904-536-0907