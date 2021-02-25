Business Profile Hermes Equipment

Business Name: Hermes Equipment

First Name: Robert

Last Name: Mattocks

Website: http://www.hermescommerciallaundry.com

Address: 205 S Lee St

City: Bloomington

State: IL

Zip: 61701

What type of business services do you offer? Site Analysis, Demographics, Drawing Layouts, Construction, Equipment Sales, Financing, Installation.

What role does social media play in your outreach? Very large role. Hermes Equipment is very active on social media to expand our brand.

What differentiates you from the competition? We have doubled our territory in a very challenging year. One of, if not the only, in our industry to do that in 2020/2021.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Twofold: 1st, Making sure that we reach across our expansive new territory with all sections of our business, and 2nd, marketing our services and goods to the hotel industry which has primarily been hurt from the pandemic era. They are a large part of our business.