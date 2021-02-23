Business Profile Holistic Holdings, LLC

Business Name: Holistic Holdings, LLC

First Name: Lisa

Last Name: Evers

Website: http://www.nursesempoweringhealth.com

Address: 4780 Tocobaga Ln

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32225

What type of business services do you offer? Education for reframing pain and chronic challenges in life, using HOPE (VA Strategy 5 for Suicide Prevention).

What role does social media play in your outreach? To help spread a HOPEFUL, positive vision THROUGH the pain/ challenges in life; to create RESILIENCE…

What differentiates you from the competition? We flipped the Pain scale (negative, fear based vision) to give a HOPEFUL vision & improve Quality of Life.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Spreading the word as an RN… yet we ARE the most respected profession (19th year in a row)!