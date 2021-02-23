Business Profile Redesign Today

Business Name: Redesign Today

First Name: Barbara

Last Name: Greene

Website: https://www.facebook.com/redesigntoday

Address: 3503 Woodwards Cove Ct

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32223

What type of business services do you offer? We are an interior design and decorating company offering Interior Redesigns, Design Consultations, Paint Color Consultations, and Occupied Home Staging.

What role does social media play in your outreach? I use FB, IG and Linked in.

What differentiates you from the competition? That I believe that interior design should not be considered a luxury service.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Exposure.