Business Profile St. Augustine Historical Society

Business Name: St. Augustine Historical Society
First Name: Magen
Last Name: Wilson
Website: http://www.saintaugustinehistoricalsociety.
Address: 271 Charlotte Street
City: ST AUGUSTINE
State: FL
Zip: 32084
What type of business services do you offer? Library services, museums, educational public programming, historic preservation, membership, publications.
What role does social media play in your outreach? We use social media to promote but also to garner conversation.
What differentiates you from the competition? We are the oldest historical society in the State, and our reputation is strong because we hold authenticity above all else.
What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? The pandemic!