Business Profile Style by Manisha

Business Name: Style by Manisha

First Name: Manisha

Last Name: Joshi

Website: http://www.facebook.com/stylebymanisha

Address: 13810 Sutton Park Drive North

City: JACKSONVILLE

State: FL

Zip: 32224

About Us: Style, it’s how you present yourself – your visual storyboard to the world. Your brand begins the moment you walk out the front door. You have the opportunity to make an impression through your wardrobe, your business marketing, your social media and more. I offer 360 degrees of services so that you look great online and off because I never want you to lose an opportunity to make a great first impression.