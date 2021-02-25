Business Profile Think it Thru

Business Name: Think it Thru

First Name: Laura

Last Name: Guillaume

Website: http://www.thinkitthru.org

Address: 11235 N Saint Johns Industrial Pkwy

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32246

What type of business services do you offer? Business Incubator & Accelerator.

What role does social media play in your outreach? Supports our entrepreneurs.

What differentiates you from the competition? We are a part of an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs so we don’t see each other as competitors.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Simple market awareness.