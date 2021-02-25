Business Profile Think it Thru

Business Name: Think it Thru
First Name: Laura
Last Name: Guillaume
Website: http://www.thinkitthru.org
Address: 11235 N Saint Johns Industrial Pkwy
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32246
What type of business services do you offer? Business Incubator & Accelerator.
What role does social media play in your outreach? Supports our entrepreneurs.
What differentiates you from the competition? We are a part of an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs so we don’t see each other as competitors.
What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Simple market awareness.