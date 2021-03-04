Business Profile Trailer Bridge

Business Name: Trailer Bridge

First Name: Alex

Last Name: Vohr

Website: http://www.trailerbridge.com

Address: 10405 New Berlin Road

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32226

About Us: Trailer Bridge helps families around the world by delivering the goods they need to heal, learn, grow, innovate and love. We make it happen by living the TB12 for our families and for humanity. That’s why we make it happen.

How do we make it happen? Trailer Bridge is a privately held asset-owned logistics company that transports cargo across land, air, rail, and sea. A leader in transportation services, we strive to provide customers the best possible service. This commitment to exceptional service has earned Trailer Bridge the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Award as #1 Ocean Carrier, Inc Magazine’s Best Workplaces in America, as well as recognition as #1 Best Place to Work in Northeast Florida and as a Fastest Growing Company by the Jacksonville Business Journal. Trailer Bridge is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and operates 14 offices with over 200 employees across North America. For more information about Trailer Bridge, visit https://www.trailerbridge.com.