Business Profile Vikor Scientific

Business Name: Vikor Scientific

First Name: Denisse

Last Name: Pozo

Website: Vikorscientific.com

Address: 555 west gate rd

City: Charleston

State: SC

Zip: 32145

What type of business services do you offer? PCR testing

What role does social media play in your outreach? We are on all platforms, it’s a nice way to interact and get information out there on who we are and what we do.

What differentiates you from the competition? Antibiotic resistance gene testing.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Face to face interactions.