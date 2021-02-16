Business Profile Yellowbird

Business Name: Yellowbird

First Name: Billy

Last Name: Ryan

Website: http://www.yellowbirdre.com

Address: 13361 Atlantic Blvd

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32225

What type of business services do you offer? Our primary service is centered around home buying. We offer a quick, transparent, and painless process for home sellers. We can make cash offers on site, help you list your house traditionally, or recommend an alternative solution. Regardless of the individual circumstance, we will do our best to provide a solution to the client and offer full transparency throughout the process.

What role does social media play in your outreach? The word of mouth we receive from social media helps promote our reputation as experts in the field. Specifically, it has helped grow our YellowBird Connect events, which (pre-pandemic) served as a unique opportunity to network and learn about real estate for anyone in the Jacksonville community.

What differentiates you from the competition? We are able to offer a unique combination of industry expertise and resources with the agility and personal touch of a local company. More than anything we take a consultative approach, providing potential clients with the full spectrum of options and helping them execute whichever plan makes the most sense for them.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? With the housing market being what it is right now, the real estate space is an active one. Our challenge is to highlight how we are different from the traditional players in a crowded market.