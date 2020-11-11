Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our hosts, Jesse Stakes and Steve Strum, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse & Steve talk to Charles McBurney, Felicia Wright, and Jordan Mixson.

Mygani LLC is a social enterprise that creates inspirational products for women + girls of color. Additionally, they offer creative branding services to other mompreneurs. To learn more, visit https://www.mygani.com

Jordan Mixson is a fashion blogger, professional violinist, and social media content creator based in Jacksonville, Florida. He calls himself a “sock fashion blogger” who is dedicated to educating his audience about styling statement socks to fit their personal style. To learn more, visit https://www.thesockateur.com

The Law Offices of Charles W. McBurney, Jr. is a law firm specializing in business law, business litigation including business collection and business bankruptcy. They also do homeowner and condominium association legal services. To learn more, visit http://www.mcburneylaw.net.