“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Nedra Ali from Simplistic Innovationz

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Nedra Ali from Simplistic Innovationz.

With fifteen years working in the insurance industry as a data analyst, Nedra is a walking example of what obedience looks like. Stepping out and now the Owner and CEO of Simplistic Innovationz, Nedra is a world-class web designer, specializing in social media and brand coaching.

To learn more, visit https://www.simplisticinnovationz.com.