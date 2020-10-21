Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Devon McElroy from Pub Bros, and Kim Magdalein from Sticky Client, while our iWantaBuzz host, Steve Strum, talks to Doug Wilder from Doug Wilder from Wilder Business Success.

Wilder Success exists to help business people find and live their purpose. They are coaches that help their clients reach full potential. To learn more, visit https://www.wildersuccess.com.

Sticky Client is a marketing software that is designed to nurture clients and prospective clients through video and mobile text delivery. To learn more, visit https://stickyclient.com.

Pub Bros, LLC. is a new online directory of bars & restaurants. To learn more, visit https://pubbrosusa.com.