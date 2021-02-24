“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Marc Fraga from Smash My Trash

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Marc Fraga from Smash My Trash.

Smash My Trash multiplies the capacity of roll off dumpsters by compacting the waste. Their technology reduces the frequency of hauls and the impact on the environment, which results in financial savings and reductions of emissions.

To learn more, visit https://www.smashmytrash.com/fl/jacksonville/north/

What makes your company unique?: Smash My Trash is the only company in Jacksonville that provides this service. Our heavy duty, custom equipment is the right tool for the right job. We are on-site for less than 15 minutes. Let us add your business to our weekly routes.

How do you define success?: Happy customers, plain and simple. If our customers are saving money and their waste removal is more efficient, they will be happy campers.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Smash My Trash is donating services to Habitat for Humanity’s new tiny house neighborhood on the Westside. We love Habitat’s mission to provide affordable housing to the Jacksonville community and this just happens to be an area where we can be useful.

Who inspires you and why?: My family and our SMT employees inspire me. I’m fortunate to have a family of high achievers, so I feed off of their energy. I got into this business to offer great customer service. Our SMT employees have proven that this is top priority for them too. It feels really good to know that our goals are aligned.