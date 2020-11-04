Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Mark McDonald, Chris Ramaglia, and Luis Camejo.

Broadband Communications has been trusted by leading companies as a strategic partner that delivers real results. To learn more, visit https://bbased.com

Content Is Proft provides direct response marketing, sales, and storytelling concepts and frameworks into micro assets that clients and partners can distribute over Social Media Challenge in order to achieve the Frictionless sale. To learn more, visit https://www.contentisprofit.com/optin36637015.

Be Known for Something, based in Jacksonville Florida, is a national Branding Agency helping Houses of Worship and organizations be known for something that is relevant and needed in a particular community. To learn more, visit https://www.beknownforsomething.com.