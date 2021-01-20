“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Monika Bernthal from STA Marketplace

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Monika Bernthal from STA Marketplace.

STA Marketplace is a full-service PR and marketing agency with a focus on promoting local..

To learn more, visit https://www.stamarketplace.com.

What makes your company unique?: At STA Marketplace, we believe marketing should be accessible to all. Our website was created to promote local makers, artists, artisans, small businesses, restaurants, nonprofit organizations and services; to encourage everyone to live local, buy local; and to showcase all that is available right here in our own backyard.

How do you define success?: Providing a voice for our clients and members that ultimately leads to their increased exposure, visibility and sales. Fostering an atmosphere of collaboration in the community by connecting businesses not only to new customers but to other businesses.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I love doing events – from large festivals to smaller markets to networking/speaking engagements. Bringing together diverse people and groups through collaboration helps businesses succeed, strengthens our community – and it’s just plain fun. 🙂

Who inspires you and why?: The answer to this would take more than 15 minutes – and I’m sure I’d forget someone… so I will generalize: my family, my team members, the folks at the first PR and marketing agency with whom I worked, my clients, national marketing gurus, my local community.